Back to top

Image: Bigstock

American Woodmark (AMWD) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, AMWD broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

AMWD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider AMWD's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on AMWD for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today