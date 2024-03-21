Paychex (PAYX) to Report Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX Quick Quote PAYX - Free Report) is scheduled to release its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Mar 27, before the bell.
The company has a decent earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The average earnings surprise is 1.4%.
Expectations From PAYX in Q3
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $1.46 billion, indicating growth of 5.7% from the year-ago actual figure. We expect to see continued demand for advisory assistance and HR outsourcing solutions.
Revenues from Management Solutions are expected to rise 4.8% on a year-over-year basis, our estimate for which currently stands at $1.1 billion. We expect an increased number of clients, product penetration, price realization and persisting demand for Human Capital Management ancillary services in the quarter.
Our estimate for PEO and insurance solution revenue is currently pegged at $349.6 million, which indicates an 8.8% increase from the year-ago reported figure. We are expecting an increase in the average number of worksite employees, a rise in PEO insurance revenues, and the increased income generated from ancillary services as driving factors for the growth.
We expect interest on funds held for clients to increase around 1% year over year to $35.6 million.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is $1.36 per share, which indicates 5.4% year-over-year growth. The continuing trend of demand situation and revenue growth is expected to have driven the growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for PAYX this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
PAYX has an Earnings ESP of +1.32% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Robert Half ( RHI Quick Quote RHI - Free Report) reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2023 results.
Quarterly earnings of 83 cents per share beat the consensus mark by 1.2% but declined 39.4% year over year. RHI’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus mark by a slight margin but decreased 14.7% year over year.
Aptiv ( APTV Quick Quote APTV - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter 2023 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5% and increased 10.2% year over year. APTV’s revenues of $4.9 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% but increased 6% year over year.
S&P Global ( SPGI Quick Quote SPGI - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted EPS of $3.13 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% but increased 23.2% year over year. Revenues of $3.2 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and improved 7.3% year over year.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the
Zacks Earnings Calendar.
