Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Five Below (FIVE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended January 2024, Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.34 billion, up 19.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.65, compared to $3.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.88% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.78, the EPS surprise was -3.44%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: 3.1% versus 2.9% estimated by nine analysts on average.
  • Total stores: 1,544 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,543.
  • New Store Openings: 63 compared to the 62 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Five Below here>>>

Shares of Five Below have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise