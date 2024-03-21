Compared to Estimates, Accenture (ACN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended February 2024, Accenture (
ACN Quick Quote ACN - Free Report) reported revenue of $15.8 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.77, compared to $2.69 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.82 billion, representing a surprise of -0.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.66.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
Shares of Accenture have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $7.38 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.3%.
- Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets: $2.82 billion compared to the $2.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe: $5.60 billion compared to the $5.53 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.65 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.58 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services: $2.81 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Product: $4.76 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.82 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services: $7.78 billion versus $7.69 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.2% change.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service: $3.33 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.3%.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting: $8.02 billion compared to the $8.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Resources: $2.24 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
Shares of Accenture have returned +5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.