Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for EOG Resources (EOG) Stock
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) , currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for this year over the past seven days.
Factors Working in Favor
The price of West Texas Intermediate crude is at more than the $80 per barrel mark again, which is highly favorable for upstream operations. EOG Resources, a leading exploration and production company, is well-placed to capitalize on the promising business scenario. It has significant undrilled premium locations, resulting in a brightened production outlook.
EOG Resources is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders. Since transitioning to premium drilling, the company has returned significant cash to its stockholders. It has never suspended or lowered its dividend, even during business turmoil, reflecting solid underlying business.
Also, with the employment of premium drilling, EOG will be able to reduce its cash operating costs per barrel of oil equivalent, aiding its bottom line.
However, being engaged in upstream business, the company is highly exposed to extreme volatility in oil and natural gas prices.
