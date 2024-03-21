We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chart Industries (GTLS), GasLog Partner on Hydrogen Distribution
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) joined forces with GasLog LNG Services Ltd. to explore the feasibility of a commercial-scale liquid hydrogen (LH2) supply chain.
Based in Piraeus, Greece, GasLog LNG Services is a subsidiary of GasLog Ltd. The company is engaged in providing LNG shipping services. Its fleet is comprised of 37 LNG carriers, out of which 32 are operational, four are under construction and the remaining vessel is used as a floating storage and regasification unit.
As noted, the two companies will collaborate to facilitate the worldwide supply of LH2 by utilizing GasLog’s liquid hydrogen vessel and Chart Industries’ expertise in cryogenics and large-scale liquefaction solutions. GTLS will utilize its 158 years of experience for this project by providing hydrogen compression, liquefaction and refrigeration technologies, and cryogenic loading/unloading operations.
This partnership will also aid GasLog’s recent projects to develop a commercial-scale LH2 supply chain from the Middle East export markets to customers in Europe and Asia. The collaboration will also ensure the safe and efficient distribution of liquid hydrogen globally.
