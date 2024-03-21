Back to top

AAR (AIR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

AAR (AIR - Free Report) reported $567.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.9%. EPS of $0.85 for the same period compares to $0.75 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $567.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +1.19%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AAR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Expeditionary Services: $18.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15%.
  • Operating income by segment- Parts Supply: $31.10 million versus $32.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income by segment- Repair & Engineering: $11.50 million versus $11.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income by segment- Corporate and other: -$19.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.95 million.
  • Operating income by segment- Expeditionary Services: $0.90 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income by segment- Integrated Solutions: $8.60 million compared to the $8.40 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of AAR have returned -3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

