UPS Expands in Asia With Hub at Clark Airport in the Philippines
United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) is actively forging ahead to strengthen its foothold in the Asia Pacific market. To this end, UPS has recently inked a deal with The Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (“LIPAD”) aimed at opening a new hub at the Clark Airport in the Philippines. The construction of the new hub is expected to begin in February 2025, and it is anticipated to be operational in late 2026.
Considering the fact that UPS has been doing business in the Philippines hub for more than 25 years, the new hub is expected to help UPS enhance its portfolio of integrated express, supply chain and healthcare logistics services.
Additionally, UPS' expansion in Clark should boost Pampanga with new job opportunities for the local community. The deal between UPS and LIPAD also plays a major role in placing Clark as a logistics hub suitable for global brands aiming to widen their international network.
This deal is the recent one in a series of the latest network and facility enhancements UPS has made across the Asia Pacific, including in Singapore, Japan, mainland China, Vietnam, South Korea, and Taiwan. The most recent one would be opening a new hub at the Hong Kong International Airport and near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge (anticipated to be completed by 2028).
Wilfredo Ramos, president of UPS Asia Pacific, stated, "Asia Pacific continues to be one of UPS's fastest growing regions. UPS has continued to invest in our network to maximize speed and flexibility, build solutions addressing the shift of global trade lanes, and offer resilience for our customers.”
