We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Fell More Than Broader Market
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $7.42, indicating a -1.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.
Shares of the specialty retail witnessed a loss of 26.4% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its gain of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Aaron's Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.08, down 112.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $517.33 million, down 6.68% from the prior-year quarter.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.08 per share and a revenue of $2.12 billion, indicating changes of -90.12% and -1.1%, respectively, from the former year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 91.98% downward. Right now, Aaron's Company, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Aaron's Company, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.29. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.96.
The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, finds itself in the bottom 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.