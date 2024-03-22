We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Axon Enterprise (AXON) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) reached $316.36, with a +0.09% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of stun guns and body cameras had gained 16.41% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 8.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Axon Enterprise in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.98, signifying a 11.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $437.52 million, reflecting a 27.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.48 per share and a revenue of $1.93 billion, signifying shifts of +8.21% and +23.32%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Axon Enterprise. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.8% lower. Axon Enterprise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Axon Enterprise is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 70.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.85, so one might conclude that Axon Enterprise is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 37, this industry ranks in the top 15% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.