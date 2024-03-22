We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Adma Biologics (ADMA) Gained Today
Adma Biologics (ADMA - Free Report) closed at $6.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.62% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.17%.
The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen an increase of 17.68% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 266.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $76.7 million, showing a 34.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 32.84% increase. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Adma Biologics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.39.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.