Lemonade (LMND) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $16.13, demonstrating a -1.41% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.34%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lemonade in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.82, up 13.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $114 million, up 19.75% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$3.09 per share and a revenue of $514.01 million, signifying shifts of +9.12% and +19.59%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lemonade. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.49% upward. Lemonade is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
