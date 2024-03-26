Equinor ASA ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian state-owned energy giant, has inked a deal with local subsea solutions provider, Optime Subsea, to supply two remotely operated control systems (ROCS) for deployment at the operator’s Irpa field.
Equinor (EQNR) Partners With Optime Subsea for ROCS Deployment
