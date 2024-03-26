We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) reached $26.80, with a +1.13% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.27%.
The the stock of company has risen by 10.88% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of JD.com, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.63, indicating an 8.7% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.69 billion, reflecting a 0.89% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
JD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $160.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.64% and +5.2%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for JD.com, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% higher. Currently, JD.com, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, JD.com, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.
Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 0.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. JD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.