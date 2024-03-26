Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ACNB Corporation (ACNB - Free Report) is a financial holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) is a hospital management company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 600% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


