Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cintas (CTAS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended February 2024, Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.41 billion, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.84, compared to $3.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 billion, representing a surprise of +1.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.56.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $1.88 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.85 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.4%.
  • Total Revenue- Other: $529.53 million compared to the $523.21 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- All Other: $266.93 million versus $266.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services: $262.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $257.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.4%.
  • Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $420.41 million compared to the $397.83 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services: $57.72 million versus $55.84 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income before income taxes- All Other: $42.68 million compared to the $41.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Income before income taxes- Corporate: -$24.60 million versus -$25.27 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cintas here>>>

Shares of Cintas have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cintas Corporation (CTAS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise