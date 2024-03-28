We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Carnival (CCL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported $5.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.55 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Available lower berth days (ALBDs): 23,000 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23,094.08 thousand.
- Occupancy percentage: 102% versus 101.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
- Passenger cruise days (PCDs): 23,500 thousand versus 23,359.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons per ALBD: 31.8 Kmt compared to the 30.92 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fuel cost per metric ton: $686 compared to the $670 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 714.17 Kmt.
- Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.62 billion versus $3.53 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.
- Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
Shares of Carnival have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.