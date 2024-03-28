Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Carnival (CCL) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported $5.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 22%. EPS of -$0.14 for the same period compares to -$0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.41 billion, representing a surprise of +0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +22.22%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.18.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available lower berth days (ALBDs): 23,000 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23,094.08 thousand.
  • Occupancy percentage: 102% versus 101.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Passenger cruise days (PCDs): 23,500 thousand versus 23,359.3 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Fuel consumption in metric tons per ALBD: 31.8 Kmt compared to the 30.92 Kmt average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fuel cost per metric ton: $686 compared to the $670 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus the three-analyst average estimate of 714.17 Kmt.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.62 billion versus $3.53 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26% change.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.79 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Carnival here>>>

Shares of Carnival have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

