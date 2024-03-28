We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
EGain (EGAN) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
The latest trading session saw eGain (EGAN - Free Report) ending at $6.42, denoting a +0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of customer engagement software had gained 3.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.84%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of eGain in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 133.33% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $23.01 million, indicating no movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $93.04 million, representing changes of +24% and -5.07%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for eGain. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. eGain currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, eGain currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.17, so one might conclude that eGain is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.