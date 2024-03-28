Back to top

H. B. Fuller (FUL) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

H. B. Fuller (FUL - Free Report) reported $810.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.2%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $822.12 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +3.08%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how H. B. Fuller performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenue- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $367.69 million versus $384.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.1% change.
  • Net Revenue- Construction Adhesives: $113.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $101.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.1%.
  • Net Revenue- Engineering Adhesives: $328.77 million compared to the $335.98 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.3% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Engineering Adhesives: $52.35 million compared to the $53.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Construction Adhesives: $9.57 million versus $8.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives: $62.26 million versus $62.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Unallocated: -$1.15 million compared to the -$3.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of H. B. Fuller have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

