New Strong Sell Stocks for March 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AerSale Corporation (ASLE - Free Report) is an aviation aftermarket provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 53.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI - Free Report) is a fashion retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CareMax, Inc. (CMAX - Free Report) is a healthcare services provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 79.9% downward over the last 60 days.

