3 Investing Areas to Play Ahead of Easter

As Easter Sunday approaches, shoppers have started their search for chocolate bunnies and various spring-related products to celebrate.A survey conducted by NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals that 81% of people intend to observe the holiday, with expenditure anticipated to total $22.4 billion, making it the second-highest spending forecast in the history of the Easter survey.

Easter, a time of renewal and celebration, also generates solid sales for various sectors of the economy. As investors look for opportunities to capitalize on seasonal trends, there are a few areas that might see a surge in sales around this holiday.

Confectionery and food production stocks like Hershey (HSY - Free Report) and B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) , retailers like Kroger (KR - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and vacation providers like Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) are likely to be in focus.

Let’s delve a little deeper:

Confectionery and Food Items

Easter is synonymous with chocolate bunnies, eggs and an array of sweet treats. Companies specializing in confectionery and food production often see a spike in sales during this period. About 89% of the population is likely to indulge in candies versus 87% recorded in 2019 (pre-pandemic), per NRF. About 89% of celebrators are likely to spend on food, up from 85% seen in 2019.

Hershey, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a giant in the confectionery sector with a significant Easter product line. Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock B&G Foods is also an intriguing bet. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Retail

Retailers, especially those with a strong online presence, tend to benefit from the Easter shopping spree as consumers purchase gifts, decorations, and supplies for celebrations. Companies that have diversified their inventory to include Easter-related products, from baskets to home decor, can see an uptick in sales.

About 49% of people who will celebrate the event will go for clothes shopping, up from 46% in 2019. About 62% will be engaged in gift shopping, up from 59% in 2019.

Zacks Rank #2 The Kroger Co., with its extensive range of Easter products, from candies to costumes, is well-positioned to capture holiday spending.

Amazon, also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, acts as a one-stop-shop for Easter supplies and is likely to see increased sales.

Travel and Hospitality

As a holiday that encourages family gatherings, Easter can lead to a spike in travel, benefiting airlines, hotels and online booking platforms.

Zacks Rank #2 Airbnb, which facilitates travel accommodations, could see increased bookings.


 


