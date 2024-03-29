We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Investing Areas to Play Ahead of Easter
As Easter Sunday approaches, shoppers have started their search for chocolate bunnies and various spring-related products to celebrate.A survey conducted by NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals that 81% of people intend to observe the holiday, with expenditure anticipated to total $22.4 billion, making it the second-highest spending forecast in the history of the Easter survey.
Easter, a time of renewal and celebration, also generates solid sales for various sectors of the economy. As investors look for opportunities to capitalize on seasonal trends, there are a few areas that might see a surge in sales around this holiday.
Confectionery and food production stocks like Hershey (HSY - Free Report) and B&G Foods (BGS - Free Report) , retailers like Kroger (KR - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) and vacation providers like Airbnb (ABNB - Free Report) are likely to be in focus.
Let’s delve a little deeper:
Confectionery and Food Items
Easter is synonymous with chocolate bunnies, eggs and an array of sweet treats. Companies specializing in confectionery and food production often see a spike in sales during this period. About 89% of the population is likely to indulge in candies versus 87% recorded in 2019 (pre-pandemic), per NRF. About 89% of celebrators are likely to spend on food, up from 85% seen in 2019.
Hershey, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is a giant in the confectionery sector with a significant Easter product line. Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock B&G Foods is also an intriguing bet. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Retail
Retailers, especially those with a strong online presence, tend to benefit from the Easter shopping spree as consumers purchase gifts, decorations, and supplies for celebrations. Companies that have diversified their inventory to include Easter-related products, from baskets to home decor, can see an uptick in sales.
About 49% of people who will celebrate the event will go for clothes shopping, up from 46% in 2019. About 62% will be engaged in gift shopping, up from 59% in 2019.
Zacks Rank #2 The Kroger Co., with its extensive range of Easter products, from candies to costumes, is well-positioned to capture holiday spending.
Amazon, also a Zacks Rank #2 stock, acts as a one-stop-shop for Easter supplies and is likely to see increased sales.
Travel and Hospitality
As a holiday that encourages family gatherings, Easter can lead to a spike in travel, benefiting airlines, hotels and online booking platforms.
Zacks Rank #2 Airbnb, which facilitates travel accommodations, could see increased bookings.