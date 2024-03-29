Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. ( CWCO Quick Quote CWCO - Free Report) delivered full-year 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 by 9.7%. The bottom line also increased 257% compared with last year’s 54 cents per share. Total Revenues
Consolidated Water (CWCO) Full-Year 2023 Earnings Beat Estimates
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO - Free Report) delivered full-year 2023 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.93 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 by 9.7%. The bottom line also increased 257% compared with last year’s 54 cents per share.
Total Revenues
The company’s total revenues for 2023 were $180.2 million, up 92% from the previous year’s $94.1 million. The full-year revenues also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.03 million by 4.7%.
Segment Details
Retail revenues for 2023 totaled $30.2 million, up 16% from $25.9 million in the previous year. The rise was primarily due to a 15% increase in the volume of water sold.
Bulk revenues amounted to $34.6 million, up 5% from $33 million in the last year. This was primarily due to an increase of 6% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas and higher energy costs, which increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s bulk water rates.
Manufacturing revenues for the year totaled $17.5 million, up 177% from $6.3 million in the previous year. This increase was due to higher project activity.
Services revenues amounted to $98 million, up 240% from $28.8 million in the last year. This improvement was due to plant construction revenue increasing 566% to $77.3 million.
Highlights of the Release
General and administrative expenses increased nearly 17.1% to $24.7 million.
Net income from continuing operations amounted to $31.2 million compared with $9.3 million in the previous year.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.6 million as of Dec 31, 2023, compared with $50.7 million as of Dec 31, 2022. Working capital amounted to $88.8 million as of the same date. Total long-term debt was $0.19 million as of Dec 31, 2023, lower than $0.22 million at 2022-end.
CWCO paid quarterly cash dividends of 9.5 cents per share and a total dividend of $1.6 million in 2023. Cash flow from operating activities during the same time frame totaled $8 million compared with $21.3 million in 2022.
Zacks Rank
Consolidated Water currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Other Releases
American Water Works (AWK - Free Report) posted fourth-quarter 2023 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 88 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 84 cents by 4.8%.
AWK’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.76%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $5.22 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.5%.
American States Water Company (AWR - Free Report) reported a fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 55 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 3.8%.
AWR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.01 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.6%.
Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG - Free Report) delivered fourth-quarter 2023 operating EPS of 50 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny.
The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTRG’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.04, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 9.7%.