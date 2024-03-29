We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alamos Gold (AGI) to Boost Capacity With Argonaut Acquisition
Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI - Free Report) announced that it would acquire its rival Argonaut Gold. This move will boost AGI's gold production to 600,000 ounces per year, with a long-term production capacity of approximately 900,000 ounces per year.
Alamos Gold will now get access to Argonaut's Magino mine, which is adjacent to Alamos' Island Gold mine in Ontario, Canada.
The companies will also spin off Argonaut's mines in the United States and Mexico to current shareholders, forming SpinCo, a new junior gold producer. A junior gold miner is an exploratory company with limited production capability that seeks out new gold deposits.
The deal is fixed at $325 million in an all-stock agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, each Argonaut common share would be swapped for 0.0185 Alamos Gold common shares and one SpinCo share. The exchange ratio suggests a total consideration of 40 Canadian cents per Argonaut share.
The transaction is expected to provide $515 million in long-term synergies for Alamos Gold. AGI produced 529,300 ounces of gold in 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Alamos Gold delivered earnings per share of 12 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company posted earnings of 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 10% year over year to $255 million in the quarter.
Price Performance
AGI shares have gained 20.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 2.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
