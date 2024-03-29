Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Semtech (SMTC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Semtech (SMTC - Free Report) reported $192.95 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.2%. EPS of -$0.06 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $191.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.05, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Semtech performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by reportable segment- Signal Integrity Products: $42.83 million versus $47.29 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT System Products: $65.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.26 million.
  • Net Sales by reportable segment- IoT Connected Services: $24.19 million compared to the $18.28 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Semtech have returned +35.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

