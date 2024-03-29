See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SCHWAB SELECT LARGECAP GROW (LGILX) - free report >>
AQR L CAP MULTI STYLE CL R6 (QCERX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SCHWAB SELECT LARGECAP GROW (LGILX) - free report >>
AQR L CAP MULTI STYLE CL R6 (QCERX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
AQR Large Cap Multi Style R6 (QCERX - Free Report) : 0.3% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. QCERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 13.42% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
ALPS/Red Rocks Listed Private Equity I (LPEIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. LPEIX is a Sector - Finance fund. The financial space is notoriously large, complex, and heavily-regulated, and these funds give investors a stable, diversified approach to investing in this industry. With five-year annualized performance of 10.14%, expense ratio of 1.25% and management fee of 0.85%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Schwab Select Large Cap Growth Fund (LGILX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.74%. Management fee: 0.63%. Five year annual return: 14.7%. LGILX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.