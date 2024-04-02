Back to top

Company News for Apr 1, 2024

  • RH’s ((RH - Free Report) ) shares soared 17.3% after the company guided that its fiscal 2024 revenues to increase 8-10% year over year.
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. ((AMC - Free Report) ) plunged 14.3% after the filed to sell $250 million worth of its stock.
  • The Chemours Co’s ((CC - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 9.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $1,361 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,370.5 million.
  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ((WBA - Free Report) ) surged 3.2% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.82. 

