We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AbbVie (ABBV) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) standing at $180.76, reflecting a -0.74% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.
The drugmaker's shares have seen an increase of 1.78% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AbbVie in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.34, reflecting a 4.88% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $11.94 billion, down 2.31% from the year-ago period.
ABBV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.16 per share and revenue of $54.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.45% and +0.33%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AbbVie. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% upward. AbbVie currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AbbVie's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.31. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 14.85.
It's also important to note that ABBV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, finds itself in the bottom 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.