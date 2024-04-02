For the quarter ended January 2024, PVH (
PVH (PVH) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
For the quarter ended January 2024, PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.49 billion, up 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.72, compared to $2.38 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of +3.20%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.51.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $400.60 million versus $383.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $360 million versus $381.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.8% change.
- Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $704.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $661.89 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $950.60 million compared to the $907.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
- Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.35 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.8%.
- Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $74.30 million versus $57.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -41.5% change.
- Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $1.06 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.05 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.
- Revenue- Royalty revenue: $95.40 million compared to the $96.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3% year over year.
- Revenue- Advertising and other revenue: $24.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.1%.
- Revenue- Net sales: $2.37 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.29 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
Shares of PVH have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.