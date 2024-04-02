See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Nationwide Global Sustain Equity S (GGESX - Free Report) : 1.02% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. GGESX is a Global - Equity mutual fund investing in bigger markets like the U.S., Europe, and Japan; these kinds of funds aren't limited by geography. With annual returns of 11.91% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Janus Henderson Venture T (JAVTX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JAVTX is one of many Small Cap Growth mutual funds; these funds tend to create their portfolios around stocks with market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 7.04% over the last five years, JAVTX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
RMB Small Cap I (RMBBX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RMBBX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. RMBBX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.85%, and annual returns of 8.2% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.