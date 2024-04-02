We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lindsay (LNN) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Revenues are expected to be $170.67 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 12.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lindsay metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment' will likely reach $20.87 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment' will reach $149.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International' to reach $54.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of -4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America' to come in at $89.37 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Irrigation Segment' will reach $27.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $32.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Lindsay here>>>
Lindsay shares have witnessed a change of -4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), LNN is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>