Amdocs (DOX) to Support Software for DELTA's Monetization Engine
Amdocs (DOX - Free Report) has collaborated with DELTA Fiber Nederland to support and maintain software for the latter’s monetization engine. DELTA Fiber Nederland, a cable network operator, is based in the Netherlands.
Furthermore, the collaboration will allow DELTA to provide new deals and offerings for its subscribers. The company will be able to provide a better experience to its growing customer base, which is expected to reach two million subscribers by 2025.
From this collaboration, Amdocs will be able to benefit from its expanding partner base. Apart from its collaboration with DELTA Fibre Nederland, DOX has also collaborated with BMC, A1 Telekom Austria, Finetwork, Magyar Telekom, Australian TPG Telecom and Japanese NTT InfraNet.
Amdocs Limited Price and Consensus
Amdocs Limited price-consensus-chart | Amdocs Limited Quote
Continuing customer additions, recurring revenue business model, solid demand for managed services and long-term contracts with its customers are driving DOX’s business. Moreover, Amdocs will likely grow due to its initiatives in the space of digital, media, network and cloud transformations.
The company had a 12-month backlog of $4.21 billion during the end of fiscal 2024. DOX’s backlog includes orders from giants like T-Mobile, AT&T, Bell Canada, Three UK, Globe, Finetwork and DELTA Fiber.
DOX expects its revenues to grow 1.1-5.1% in 2024. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amdocs’ 2024 revenues is pegged at $5.04 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.18%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, Amdocs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). DOX shares have lost 6.7% in the past year.
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Bill Holdings (BILL - Free Report) and Bentley Systems (BSY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 4 cents to $23.84 in the past seven days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 223.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bill Holdings’ 2024 earnings per share has been revised 32 cents northward to $2.44 in the past 60 days. Shares of BILL have lost 13.5% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 3 cents to $1.02 in the past 60 days. Shares of BSY have gained 20.7% in the past year.