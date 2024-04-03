Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Hugo Boss AG (BOSSY - Free Report) is a fashion retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 60 days.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW - Free Report) is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.7% downward over the last 60 days.

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC - Free Report) is a mortgage lending company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


SilverBow Resources (SBOW) - free report >>

Hugo Boss (BOSSY) - free report >>

UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) - free report >>

Published in

retail