Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Acuity Brands (AYI) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) reported $905.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended February 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 4%. EPS of $3.38 for the same period compares to $3.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $897.01 million, representing a surprise of +0.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Acuity Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$5.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$8.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.6%.
  • Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL): $843.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $834.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
  • Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG): $68.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17%.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group: $14.30 million compared to the $10.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting: $136.40 million compared to the $123.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Acuity Brands here>>>

Shares of Acuity Brands have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise