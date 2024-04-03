Back to top

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAGY - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ICAGY's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

ICAGY has rallied 21.3% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #3 (Hold) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates ICAGY could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ICAGY's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on ICAGY for more gains in the near future.


