Vanda (VNDA) Up on FDA Nod for Fanapt in Bipolar I Disorder

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( VNDA Quick Quote VNDA - Free Report) announced that the FDA has approved its marketed drug, Fanapt (iloperidone), for a new indication. The regulatory body has now approved Fanapt tablets for the acute treatment of manic or mixed episodes associated with bipolar I disorder in adults. Shares of the company were up 30.4% in after-hours trading on Apr 2, following the announcement of the news.
Fanapt is already approved in the United States for the acute treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
The approval of Fanapt for bipolar disorder was based on data from a pivotal study, which evaluated around 400 patients with bipolar I disorder, a psychiatric chronic condition.
Data from the study showed that patients who were treated with Fanapt experienced a larger improvement in the core symptoms of mania than patients who received placebo at the end of week four, and this difference was highly statistically significant.
Meanwhile, the safety profile of Fanapt was similar to that seen in previous studies conducted for the treatment of schizophrenia.
As patients are still unable to find a suitable treatment for effectively managing bipolar disorder, therefore, the approval for Fanapt in the given indication could present a significant commercial opportunity for Vanda.
Shares of VNDA have lost 7.3% year to date compared with the
industry’s decline of 0.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Last month, Vanda
faced a major setback when the FDA issued a complete response letter to the supplemental new drug application (“sNDA”) for its other marketed product, Hetlioz (tasimelteon).
The sNDA sought approval for Hetlioz for the treatment of insomnia, which is characterized by difficulties with sleep initiation.
Hetlioz is currently approved for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis syndrome.
Image: Bigstock
