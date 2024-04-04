Altice (ATUS) Optimum Revamps Branding With Client Focus Strategy

Optimum, a brand of Altice USA, Inc. ( ATUS Quick Quote ATUS - Free Report) , recently announced the launch of a new brand platform and marketing campaign with the tagline ‘Where local is big time.’ The multichannel media campaign emphasizes Optimum's commitment to serving local communities by leveraging its advanced technological capabilities. The campaign features two key advertisements, “Wrong Class” and “Investigation,” showcasing its role in keeping people and businesses connected in critical situations. It will be visible across Optimum's expansive footprint in 21 states. Over the past 18 months, Optimum has made various investments and strategic decisions to enhance the customer experience and reinforce its local presence. It has upgraded broadband network infrastructure, extending 1 Gig service to over 96% of its coverage area and offering multi-gigabit symmetrical speeds of up to 8 Gig to over 2.7 million passings. It has implemented a new regional operations model, improved customer communication tools, expanded touchpoints for customer care and enhanced digital self-service options. Moreover, the introduction of advanced connectivity products such as Optimum Fiber, Optimum Stream and Optimum Mobile has also bolstered its commercial prospects. In an effort to strengthen its community engagement, Optimum also collaborated with various organizations to support education, foster STEM skills, and empower future innovators across its service regions. The campaign highlights Optimum’s unique approach of bringing the connectivity resources of a large national provider with the personalized care of a small business. ATUS is aiming to rebrand Optimum by reflecting its customer-centric ethos and commitment to delivering superior connectivity at an exceptional value today and in the future. Altice has experienced declining trends in the Residential segment in the recent quarters. With a refreshed visual identity that showcases the vibrancy and modernity inherent in Optimum operations, ATUS is aiming to reverse this negative trend. Altice has been accelerating the pace of its network rollouts. It is witnessing strong momentum in growing customer penetration, typically reaching about 40% within a year of the rollout in new-build areas. However, fierce competition is straining the margin. The stock has lost 20% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 40.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Altice currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Nokia Corporation ( NOK Quick Quote NOK - Free Report) carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%. You can see . the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here The company is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. Pinterest ( PINS Quick Quote PINS - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 37.42%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.92%. Pinterest is increasingly establishing a unique value proposition to advertisers that could provide a competitive advantage in the long haul. Through various innovations, it continues to dramatically improve the advertising platform, which appears to be one of the best ad platforms for consumer discretionary brands looking for ways to reach customers and stretch smaller ad budgets. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company's focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Altice (ATUS) Optimum Revamps Branding With Client Focus Strategy
Altice currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
