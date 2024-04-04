International Flavors (IFF) Sells Cosmetics Ingredients Business

International Flavors & Fragrances ( IFF Quick Quote IFF - Free Report) revealed that it completed the previously announced sale of its Cosmetic Ingredients business to Clariant. The Cosmetic Ingredients unit includes the Lucas Meyers Cosmetics and IBR brands and operates six research and development, and production sites globally.
This marks another step in the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize and streamline its portfolio to drive simplification and growth. In December 2022, the company announced a new strategic and financial vision, which among other things, consisted of a renewed growth-focus strategy, enhanced cost & productivity initiatives, and a redesigned operating model.
International Flavors intends to transform its operating model into a more customer-centric and market-backed one. It will conduct business in three core end markets, Food and Beverage, Home and Personal Care and Health.
IFF plans to step up its investment in high-return businesses with attractive markets such as Flavors, Fragrances, Health, Cultures & Food Enzymes. To this end, the company had earlier sold Microbial Control, a portion of the Savory Solutions business and Flavor Specialty Ingredients businesses.
On Mar 19, 2024, IFF announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell its Pharma Solutions business to Roquette for an enterprise value of up to $2.85 billion.
IFF’s Pharma Solutions business is a well-established developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical excipients and includes its Global Specialty Solutions business, which supports industrial and methyl cellulosic food applications.
The unit operates 10 research and development, and production sites across the globe, employing around 1100 people. It generated revenues of around $1 billion in 2023. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.
These endeavors will help International Flavors focus on its core business operations, strengthen its balance sheet and maximize shareholder return.
Price Performance
In the past year, International Flavors’ shares have fallen 7% compared with the
industry’s 20.3% decline.
International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
International Flavors currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
