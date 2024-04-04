We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nordson's (NDSN) Unit Unveils SELECT Synchro Soldering System
Nordson Corporation’s (NDSN - Free Report) unit, Nordson Electronics Solutions, introduced Synchro 3 for high-volume printed circuit board assembly applications.
Nordson’s SELECT Synchro is a multi-station selective soldering system that increases throughput by using a unique, synchronous motion. The new Synchro 3 Soldering System can accommodate a maximum of three soldering stations for various alloys and different or singular nozzles, and can handle board sizes up to 2500 x 460 millimeters (mm). The SELECT Synchro selective soldering equipment series earlier included Synchro 5 and Synchro 5 XL models. The Synchro 5 system can also handle boards up to 2500 x 460 mm, while the Synchro 5 XL handles 2500 x 680 mm boards.
The SELECT Synchro system uses a patent-pending synchronous motion technology, which lowers conveyance time significantly. The product also increases throughput by 20-40% for most applications while reducing carbon footprint by a maximum of 60%. Also, the product will help electronics manufacturers to replace traditional wave soldering with faster, more flexible and more efficient operations.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Nordson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The company’s diversified business structure is a boon. Strong customer demand for the industrial coatings, polymer processing and non-wovens product lines is aiding the Industrial Precision Solutions segment.
However, weakness in the Advanced Technology Solutions segment raises concerns for the company. A decrease in demand for electronics dispensing product lines, serving in the cyclical semiconductor end market, is weighing on the Advanced Technology Solutions segment.
In the past year, the stock has risen 26% compared with the industry’s 28.7% growth.
