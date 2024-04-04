We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Eagle Materials (EXP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
Eagle Materials (EXP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $265.93, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%.
Shares of the maker of gypsum wallboard and cement have appreciated by 3.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eagle Materials in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.79, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $486.3 million, indicating a 3.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Eagle Materials. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.6% higher within the past month. Eagle Materials is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Eagle Materials's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.04.
The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.