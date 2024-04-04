We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Neogen (NEOG) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Neogen (NEOG - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.7%. Revenues are expected to be $229.94 million, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Neogen metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Animal Safety' at $66.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety' should arrive at $163.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food Safety- Culture Media & Other' stands at $82.48 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables' of $14.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.1% from the prior-year quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins, Allergens & Drug Residues' will likely reach $21.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation' to reach $42.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
Neogen shares have witnessed a change of -14.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NEOG is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>