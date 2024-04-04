Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Lindsay (LNN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended February 2024, Lindsay (LNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $151.52 million, down 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.64, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $170.67 million, representing a surprise of -11.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.52.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lindsay performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- International: $50.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment- North America: $82.85 million versus $89.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Operating revenues- Infrastructure Segment: $18.50 million compared to the $20.87 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Irrigation Segment: $133.02 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $149.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10%.
  • Operating income- Irrigation Segment: $25.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.74 million.
  • Operating income- Corporate: -$7.06 million compared to the -$7.51 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income- Infrastructure Segment: $3.51 million versus $3.12 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Lindsay have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

