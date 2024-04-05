Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 5, 2024

  • Levi Strauss & Co.’s ((LEVI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 12.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21.  
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. ((LW - Free Report) ) plunged 19.4% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.20, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40.
  • Conagra Brands Inc.’s ((CAG - Free Report) ) shares surged 5.4% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.69, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.64.
  • Shares of The Simply Good Foods Co. ((SMPL - Free Report) ) rose 0.4% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $0.40, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.

