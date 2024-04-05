Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) is a diversified media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Orion S.A. (OEC - Free Report) is a carbon black manufacturing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14% downward over the last 60 days.

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SZKMY - Free Report) is an automotive and marine products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

