We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AdvanSix (ASIX) Gets ISCC PLUS for Three Manufacturing Sites
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) has announced that three of its manufacturing sites, located in Frankford, PA, Hopewell, VA, and Chesterfield, VA, have been certified to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS standard.
ISCC PLUS is a worldwide recognized voluntary certification scheme for creating sustainable supply chains. The ISCC PLUS accreditation, which is verified by an in-depth audit, recognizes the adoption of clear, transparent and traceable processes, particularly for organizations that use the mass balancing approach to manage feedstock volumes and sustainability features. This approach monitors AdvanSix's use of recycled materials at its facilities to aid in the transition to circular economy concepts of reduce, reuse and recycle.
AdvanSix is committed to offering solutions that not only represent its sustainability focus but also assist its customers in transforming and meeting their own environmental goals, all while creating a socially responsible future.
The current ISCC PLUS certification encompasses AdvanSix's vertically integrated plants in Frankford, Hopewell and Chesterfield, which produce nylon solutions, plant nutrients and chemical intermediates.
This new certification adds to AdvanSix's existing recycled nylon product lines, which contain either 100% post-industrial recycled content or 100% post-consumer recycled content and have SCS Recycled Content Certifications. AdvanSix's ISCC PLUS certification helps customers to make faster progress toward their sustainability goals in the production of a wide range of downstream products, from strong packaging and attractive textiles to fuel-efficient cars and long-lasting electrical wiring.
Shares of AdvanSix have lost 30.2% over the past year against a 25.9% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
AdvanSix currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Denison Mines Corp. (DNN - Free Report) , Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL - Free Report) .
Denison Mines sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DNN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 300%. The company’s shares have soared 113.8% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 12.2%. The company’s shares have soared 85.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab current-year earnings is pegged at $6.43 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 23.4%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #1 stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.7%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 35.2% in the past year.