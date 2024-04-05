Back to top

Image: Bigstock

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FSPHX is part of the Sector - Health category, offering investors a focus on the healthcare industry, one of the largest sectors in the American economy. With annual returns of 9.49% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Aggressive Growth Retirement (TSARX - Free Report) : 0.35% expense ratio and 0.1% management fee. TSARX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. TSARX, with annual returns of 10.39% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value A (SINAX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.49% management fee. SINAX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 10.81% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Select Health Care (FSPHX) - free report >>

ClearBridge Large Cap Value A (SINAX) - free report >>

TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Agg Growth Retm (TSARX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings