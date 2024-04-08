We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Constellation Brands (STZ) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.1 billion, up 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' at $447.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Beer' reaching $1.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.
Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' will reach $125.04 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $127.90 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Beer' stands at $581.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $523.10 million.
Shares of Constellation Brands have experienced a change of +3.1% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), STZ is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.