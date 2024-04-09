See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Growth A (BMCAX - Free Report) : 0.87% expense ratio and 0.57% management fee. BMCAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. BMCAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 16.15%.
Neuberger Berman Genesis R6 (NRGSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. NRGSX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With five-year annualized performance of 9.83%, expense ratio of 0.74% and management fee of 0.71%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
American Funds Mutual Fund R5 (RMFFX - Free Report) : 0.32% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. RMFFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With a five-year annual return of 10.12%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.