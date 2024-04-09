Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 9, 2024

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited ((TSM - Free Report) ) shares rose 1% because its Arizona subsidiary secured up to $6.6 billion from the Biden Administration, signaling support for semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, boosting TSM's production capabilities.
  • Apartment Income REIT Corp. ((AIRC - Free Report) ) shares surged 22.4% after Blackstone announced a $10 billion all-cash deal to take AIRC private.
  • Paramount Global ((PARA - Free Report) ) shares decreased 7.6% following investor Matrix Asset Advisors' expression of concerns regarding its acquisition negotiations with Skydance Media.
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. ((JPM - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.5% after CEO Jamie Dimon's shareholder letter discussed the potential impact of AI and highlighted benefits from the First Republic Bank acquisition.
     

