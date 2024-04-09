We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walmart (WMT) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Walmart (WMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $59.79, demonstrating a +0.02% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.32%.
The world's largest retailer's stock has dropped by 1.45% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Walmart in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.52, signifying a 6.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $158.89 billion, up 4.33% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $671.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.31% and +3.61%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Walmart. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Walmart is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Walmart is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.38. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.53 of its industry.
One should further note that WMT currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.9. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. WMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.29 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Supermarkets industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.