Petrobras (PBR) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) ending at $15.88, denoting a +1.53% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 7.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 8.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.65%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Petrobras in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.78, indicating a 29.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.87 billion, showing a 7.09% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $96.83 billion, indicating changes of -19.14% and -5.45%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Petrobras. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Petrobras is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Petrobras is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.55, which means Petrobras is trading at a premium to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.